Cuba Does Not Intervene Militarily in Other States' Affairs, Unlike US - Foreign Minister

Cuba does not do mercenarism, blackmail or military intervention in the affairs of other countries, unlike the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Sunday.

2026-01-11T15:14+0000

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money for "security services" it provided in the oil-rich South American country and that the US military would from now on be responsible for Venezuela's protection. Cuba has the "absolute right" to import fuel from any markets willing to export it, the foreign minister said.

