Cuba Does Not Intervene Militarily in Other States' Affairs, Unlike US - Foreign Minister
Cuba Does Not Intervene Militarily in Other States' Affairs, Unlike US - Foreign Minister
Cuba does not do mercenarism, blackmail or military intervention in the affairs of other countries, unlike the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money for "security services" it provided in the oil-rich South American country and that the US military would from now on be responsible for Venezuela's protection. Cuba has the "absolute right" to import fuel from any markets willing to export it, the foreign minister said.
Cuba Does Not Intervene Militarily in Other States' Affairs, Unlike US - Foreign Minister

15:14 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 11.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuba does not do mercenarism, blackmail or military intervention in the affairs of other countries, unlike the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money for "security services" it provided in the oil-rich South American country and that the US military would from now on be responsible for Venezuela's protection.
"Cuba has never received nor does it receive, monetary or material compensation for the security services it has provided to any country. Unlike the US, we do not have a government that lends itself to mercenarism, blackmail or military coercion against other states," Rodriguez wrote on X.
Cuba has the "absolute right" to import fuel from any markets willing to export it, the foreign minister said.
"The right and justice are on Cuba's side. The US behaves like a criminal and unchecked hegemon that threatens peace and security, not only in Cuba and this hemisphere but worldwide," Rodriguez added.
