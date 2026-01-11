https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/trump-says-venezuela-now-protected-by-us-not-cuba-1123449584.html
Trump Says Venezuela Now Protected by US, Not Cuba
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Venezuela no longer needed Cuba for protection as it would be protected by the US military.
"Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump claimed that Cuba had been living for years on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela, adding that practice would stop.
"Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump claimed that Cuba had been living for years on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela, adding that practice would stop.
"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump said.