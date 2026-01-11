https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/trump-says-venezuela-now-protected-by-us-not-cuba-1123449584.html

Trump Says Venezuela Now Protected by US, Not Cuba

Trump Says Venezuela Now Protected by US, Not Cuba

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Venezuela no longer needed Cuba for protection as it would be protected by the US military.

2026-01-11T13:26+0000

2026-01-11T13:26+0000

2026-01-11T13:26+0000

americas

us

donald trump

venezuela

cuba

truth social

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433456_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69791d5aa9b4637efd581b87a43ec04d.jpg

"Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump claimed that Cuba had been living for years on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela, adding that practice would stop.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/trump-signals-us-will-run-venezuela-longterm-1123438783.html

americas

venezuela

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, venezuela, cuba, trump, military, oil, money