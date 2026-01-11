https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-ready-to-defend-itself-to-last-drop-of-blood-amid-us-threats---president-1123450812.html

Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President

Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President

Sputnik International

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that his country has been under attack by the United States for 66 years and is ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood.

2026-01-11T16:59+0000

2026-01-11T16:59+0000

2026-01-11T16:59+0000

americas

us

cuba

miguel diaz-canel bermudez

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_db0e3b84850dadb0080af0ba63866963.jpg

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil as compensation for security services.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-does-not-intervene-militarily-in-other-states-affairs-unlike-us---foreign-minister-1123450270.html

americas

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cuba, us, defense, threat, attack, sanctions, miguel diaz-canel bermudez