https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-ready-to-defend-itself-to-last-drop-of-blood-amid-us-threats---president-1123450812.html
Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President
Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President
Sputnik International
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that his country has been under attack by the United States for 66 years and is ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood.
2026-01-11T16:59+0000
2026-01-11T16:59+0000
2026-01-11T16:59+0000
americas
us
cuba
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_db0e3b84850dadb0080af0ba63866963.jpg
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil as compensation for security services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-does-not-intervene-militarily-in-other-states-affairs-unlike-us---foreign-minister-1123450270.html
americas
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b482d738b0b8a38065fe5b5232da88f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cuba, us, defense, threat, attack, sanctions, miguel diaz-canel bermudez
cuba, us, defense, threat, attack, sanctions, miguel diaz-canel bermudez
Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that his country has been under attack by the United States for 66 years and is ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil as compensation for security services.
"Cuba is not attacking, it has been under attack by the US for 66 years. It poses no threat. It is preparing to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood," the Cuban leader said on X.