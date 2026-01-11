International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-ready-to-defend-itself-to-last-drop-of-blood-amid-us-threats---president-1123450812.html
Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President
Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President
Sputnik International
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that his country has been under attack by the United States for 66 years and is ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood.
2026-01-11T16:59+0000
2026-01-11T16:59+0000
americas
us
cuba
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_db0e3b84850dadb0080af0ba63866963.jpg
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil as compensation for security services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-does-not-intervene-militarily-in-other-states-affairs-unlike-us---foreign-minister-1123450270.html
americas
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b482d738b0b8a38065fe5b5232da88f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cuba, us, defense, threat, attack, sanctions, miguel diaz-canel bermudez
cuba, us, defense, threat, attack, sanctions, miguel diaz-canel bermudez

Cuba Ready to Defend Itself to 'Last Drop of Blood' Amid US Threats - President

16:59 GMT 11.01.2026
© Photo : Press Service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankPresident of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez at a meeting with Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko
President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez at a meeting with Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
© Photo : Press Service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that his country has been under attack by the United States for 66 years and is ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil as compensation for security services.
"Cuba is not attacking, it has been under attack by the US for 66 years. It poses no threat. It is preparing to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood," the Cuban leader said on X.
Cuba, flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
Americas
Cuba Does Not Intervene Militarily in Other States' Affairs, Unlike US - Foreign Minister
15:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала