https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/eu-preparing-sanctions-against-us-companies-over-greenland-claims---reports-1123447980.html
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union is preparing sanctions against American companies in the event that the United States does not renounce its claims to Greenland, the Telegraph reported without specifying a source.
2026-01-11T03:58+0000
2026-01-11T03:58+0000
2026-01-11T04:42+0000
world
donald trump
greenland
european union (eu)
nato
arctic
arctic ocean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_0:98:1977:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_f038af089183a47ee34add41000720c6.jpg
According to the newspaper, the UK is negotiating with other European countries about deploying a NATO mission to Greenland as an alternative to its annexation by the US. The EU is now drawing up plans for sanctions against American companies in the event that US President Donald Trump rejects the proposal to deploy NATO forces instead of Greenland's annexation, the newspaper said. It is noted that as part of these plans, the EU may restrict the activities of US tech giants, including Meta (the company's activities are banned in Russia as extremist), Google, Microsoft, and X, on its territory. Furthermore, US banks and financial firms may be subject to similar measures. The expulsion of US troops currently stationed at bases in Europe is being considered as a last resort.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/danish-prime-minister-warns-trump-will-not-stop-trying-to-annex-greenland-1122922880.html
greenland
arctic
arctic ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_117:0:1860:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_78e3691261ce54fe7956b9d634b61a47.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
greenland, us occupy greenland, nato vs us, trump wants greenland, us in greenland
greenland, us occupy greenland, nato vs us, trump wants greenland, us in greenland
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
03:58 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 11.01.2026)
The European Union is preparing sanctions against American companies in the event that the United States does not renounce its claims to Greenland, the Telegraph reported without specifying a source.
According to the newspaper, the UK is negotiating with other European countries about deploying a NATO mission to Greenland as an alternative to its annexation by the US.
The EU is now drawing up plans for sanctions against American companies in the event that US President Donald Trump rejects the proposal to deploy NATO forces instead of Greenland's annexation, the newspaper said.
7 October 2025, 18:06 GMT
It is noted that as part of these plans, the EU may restrict the activities of US tech giants, including Meta (the company's activities are banned in Russia as extremist), Google, Microsoft, and X, on its territory. Furthermore, US banks and financial firms may be subject to similar measures. The expulsion of US troops currently stationed at bases in Europe is being considered as a last resort.