EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports

The European Union is preparing sanctions against American companies in the event that the United States does not renounce its claims to Greenland, the Telegraph reported without specifying a source.

According to the newspaper, the UK is negotiating with other European countries about deploying a NATO mission to Greenland as an alternative to its annexation by the US. The EU is now drawing up plans for sanctions against American companies in the event that US President Donald Trump rejects the proposal to deploy NATO forces instead of Greenland's annexation, the newspaper said. It is noted that as part of these plans, the EU may restrict the activities of US tech giants, including Meta (the company's activities are banned in Russia as extremist), Google, Microsoft, and X, on its territory. Furthermore, US banks and financial firms may be subject to similar measures. The expulsion of US troops currently stationed at bases in Europe is being considered as a last resort.

