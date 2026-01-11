International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/eu-preparing-sanctions-against-us-companies-over-greenland-claims---reports-1123447980.html
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union is preparing sanctions against American companies in the event that the United States does not renounce its claims to Greenland, the Telegraph reported without specifying a source.
2026-01-11T03:58+0000
2026-01-11T04:42+0000
world
donald trump
greenland
european union (eu)
nato
arctic
arctic ocean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_0:98:1977:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_f038af089183a47ee34add41000720c6.jpg
According to the newspaper, the UK is negotiating with other European countries about deploying a NATO mission to Greenland as an alternative to its annexation by the US. The EU is now drawing up plans for sanctions against American companies in the event that US President Donald Trump rejects the proposal to deploy NATO forces instead of Greenland's annexation, the newspaper said. It is noted that as part of these plans, the EU may restrict the activities of US tech giants, including Meta (the company's activities are banned in Russia as extremist), Google, Microsoft, and X, on its territory. Furthermore, US banks and financial firms may be subject to similar measures. The expulsion of US troops currently stationed at bases in Europe is being considered as a last resort.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/danish-prime-minister-warns-trump-will-not-stop-trying-to-annex-greenland-1122922880.html
greenland
arctic
arctic ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_117:0:1860:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_78e3691261ce54fe7956b9d634b61a47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
greenland, us occupy greenland, nato vs us, trump wants greenland, us in greenland
greenland, us occupy greenland, nato vs us, trump wants greenland, us in greenland

EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports

03:58 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 11.01.2026)
© AP PhotoGiant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The European Union is preparing sanctions against American companies in the event that the United States does not renounce its claims to Greenland, the Telegraph reported without specifying a source.
According to the newspaper, the UK is negotiating with other European countries about deploying a NATO mission to Greenland as an alternative to its annexation by the US.
The EU is now drawing up plans for sanctions against American companies in the event that US President Donald Trump rejects the proposal to deploy NATO forces instead of Greenland's annexation, the newspaper said.
Harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, on March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2025
World
Danish Prime Minister Warns Trump Will Not Stop Trying to Annex Greenland
7 October 2025, 18:06 GMT
It is noted that as part of these plans, the EU may restrict the activities of US tech giants, including Meta (the company's activities are banned in Russia as extremist), Google, Microsoft, and X, on its territory. Furthermore, US banks and financial firms may be subject to similar measures. The expulsion of US troops currently stationed at bases in Europe is being considered as a last resort.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала