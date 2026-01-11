International
India-Russia Energy Cooperation Expands With Nuclear Power Projects - Business Alliance
Energy cooperation between Russia and India goes beyond fuel trade and includes nuclear energy projects and infrastructure development in the Arctic, Sammy Kotwani, president of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA) in Russia, told Sputnik.
"We are already seeing deeper layers [of energy cooperation] beyond pure oil trade: Russia and India are discussing new nuclear power plant options (including broader cooperation themes like SMRs [small modular reactors] and localisation approaches being discussed in public reporting)," Kotwani said. In addition to cooperation in nuclear energy, India is strategically interested in developing energy projects in the Arctic, including those related to logistics in the region, which would enable the country to ensure its energy security, Kotwani added.
india, russia, cooperation, nuclear power, business, sammy kotwani, indian business alliance (iba), rosatom
17:03 GMT 11.01.2026
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy cooperation between Russia and India goes beyond fuel trade and includes nuclear energy projects and infrastructure development in the Arctic, Sammy Kotwani, president of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA) in Russia, told Sputnik.
"We are already seeing deeper layers [of energy cooperation] beyond pure oil trade: Russia and India are discussing new nuclear power plant options (including broader cooperation themes like SMRs [small modular reactors] and localisation approaches being discussed in public reporting)," Kotwani said.
In addition to cooperation in nuclear energy, India is strategically interested in developing energy projects in the Arctic, including those related to logistics in the region, which would enable the country to ensure its energy security, Kotwani added.

In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his visit to India that the two countries could cooperate on small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants, as well as on the use of nuclear technology in medicine and other areas. At the same time, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has said that the state corporation discussed with India the possibility of localizing the production of nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants on Indian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in Osaka, Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
Analysis
China-Russia-India Cooperation Model ‘Rapidly Evolves Into World’s Leading Force’
6 December 2025, 06:58 GMT
