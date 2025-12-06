https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/china-russia-india-cooperation-model-rapidly-evolves-into-worlds-leading-force-1123244839.html
China-Russia-India Cooperation Model ‘Rapidly Evolves Into World’s Leading Force’
China-Russia-India Cooperation Model ‘Rapidly Evolves Into World’s Leading Force’
Sputnik International
During his visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his country’s friendship with New Delhi, calling it an important partner and placing it on the same level as China, which he had visited in September.
2025-12-06T06:58+0000
2025-12-06T06:58+0000
2025-12-06T06:58+0000
analysis
russia
china
india
vladimir putin
cooperation
west
agenda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107608/68/1076086807_0:173:3029:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b6fc64f2bbcc0ae4290d7662a46264.jpg
The China–Russia–India partnership model illustrates a collective alternative to Western unilateralism, Chinese military expert Qin An told Sputnik, commenting on President Putin’s recent visit to India.Why the Trio Could Become a Global Game-Changer This aligns with the general idea of a "community with a shared future for mankind" and helps India bolster its relations with China and Russia, according to the expert.The three have sufficient military capabilities to help maintain global order and stability. As global hegemonic tendencies intensify, the China–Russia–India cooperation model is swiftly evolving into a leading force in the world, the expert said.The West's Pushback“It should be recognized that deepening cooperation among China, Russia, and India will inevitably provide a pretext for attacks from Western powers and others pursuing their own agendas,” Qin pointed out.China, Russia, and India must “abandon illusions and resolutely resist” Western unilateralism. By leveraging the achievements of mutually beneficial cooperation, the three countries should “continue promoting their cooperation model, uniting key forces of world order and development,” Qin concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russiachina-trade-now-almost-fully-in-national-currencies---rosneft-ceo-1123173003.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-launches-creation-of-mohe-naiba-international-transport-corridor-1123168364.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-sign-29-joint-documents-following-putin-modi-talks-1123241373.html
russia
china
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107608/68/1076086807_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa72adbeb1886f3981a55cc5d29eca4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china–russia–india partnership model, putin’s recent visit to india,deepening cooperation among china, russia, and india,western unilateralism
china–russia–india partnership model, putin’s recent visit to india,deepening cooperation among china, russia, and india,western unilateralism
China-Russia-India Cooperation Model ‘Rapidly Evolves Into World’s Leading Force’
During his visit to India on December 4-5, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his country’s friendship with New Delhi, calling it an important partner and placing it on the same level as China, which he had visited in September.
The China–Russia–India partnership model illustrates a collective alternative to Western unilateralism, Chinese military expert Qin An told Sputnik, commenting on President Putin’s recent visit to India.
Why the Trio Could Become a Global Game-Changer
The China-Russia-India collaboration model “serves as a tool to curb unilateral actions and achieve peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation in a multipolar world,” Qin stressed.
This aligns with the general idea of a "community with a shared future for mankind" and helps India bolster its relations with China and Russia, according to the expert.
“This trilateral cooperation is completely equal and is precisely what the overwhelming majority of countries in the world strive for."
The three have sufficient military capabilities to help maintain global order and stability. As global hegemonic tendencies intensify, the China–Russia–India cooperation model is swiftly evolving into a leading force in the world, the expert said.
“It should be recognized that deepening cooperation among China, Russia, and India will inevitably provide a pretext for attacks from Western powers and others pursuing their own agendas,” Qin pointed out.
Western hegemonic forces are skilled at sowing discord between China and Russia and between China and India by exploiting historical and current issues, he underscored.
China, Russia, and India must “abandon illusions and resolutely resist” Western unilateralism. By leveraging the achievements of mutually beneficial cooperation, the three countries should “continue promoting their cooperation model, uniting key forces of world order and development,” Qin concluded.