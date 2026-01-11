International
Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports
Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports
Israel is planning a new offensive in the Gaza Strip in March, the Times of Israel reported citing sources.
The Israel Defense Forces has drawn up plans to conduct renewed, intensive military operations in Gaza in March, the newspaper said. According to publication, the Israeli army is planning an offensive on Gaza City in order to push the demarcation "yellow line" as part of the ceasefire westward, toward the coast, and expand the territory under its control. An Arab diplomat told the newspaper that the operation could not be carried out without US support. He also told the publication that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not believe that the disarmament of the Palestinian movement Hamas would happen, and had therefore instructed the IDF to prepare appropriate plans.
Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports

03:41 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 11.01.2026)
Israel is planning a new offensive in the Gaza Strip in March, the Times of Israel reported citing sources.
The Israel Defense Forces has drawn up plans to conduct renewed, intensive military operations in Gaza in March, the newspaper said.
According to publication, the Israeli army is planning an offensive on Gaza City in order to push the demarcation "yellow line" as part of the ceasefire westward, toward the coast, and expand the territory under its control.
An Arab diplomat told the newspaper that the operation could not be carried out without US support.
He also told the publication that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not believe that the disarmament of the Palestinian movement Hamas would happen, and had therefore instructed the IDF to prepare appropriate plans.
