https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/israel-plans-new-offensive-in-gaza-in-march---reports-1123447855.html

Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports

Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel is planning a new offensive in the Gaza Strip in March, the Times of Israel reported citing sources.

2026-01-11T03:41+0000

2026-01-11T03:41+0000

2026-01-11T04:34+0000

world

israel defense forces (idf)

gaza strip

israel

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f75079bde3e2d6e26bc0495e5d5ddb.jpg

The Israel Defense Forces has drawn up plans to conduct renewed, intensive military operations in Gaza in March, the newspaper said. According to publication, the Israeli army is planning an offensive on Gaza City in order to push the demarcation "yellow line" as part of the ceasefire westward, toward the coast, and expand the territory under its control. An Arab diplomat told the newspaper that the operation could not be carried out without US support. He also told the publication that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not believe that the disarmament of the Palestinian movement Hamas would happen, and had therefore instructed the IDF to prepare appropriate plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/us-cannot-mediate-in-middle-east-after-siding-with-israel---palestinian-ambassador-1123121559.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-gaza war, gaza ceasefire, idf in gaza, hamas war, israel's new operation