Russia Adds Almost 500Mln Tonnes in Commercial Oil Reserves in 2025 - Rosnedra

The preliminary increase in commercial, or production-ready, oil reserves in 2025 was 490 million tonnes, while gas reserves will increase by 650 billion cubic meters, Oleg Kazanov, the head of Russia's Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra), told Sputnik.

"It's worth noting that some sites are still undergoing assessment, but according to preliminary data, we have seen an increase in oil reserves of approximately 666 million tonnes, of which 490 million tonnes are ABC1 commercial reserves, meaning they are ready for production. Gas reserves are 679 billion cubic meters, of which 650 billion cubic meters are commercial reserves," he said. Russian oil production in 2025 will be roughly the same as last year, at 516 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced in late December. Gas production increased by 7.6% year-on-year in 2024, reaching approximately 685 billion cubic meters, he said earlier. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev told reporters in mid-December that he expected this figure to be maintained in 2025.

