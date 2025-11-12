https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russias-oil-production-up-by-48000bpd-in-october-1123106110.html

Russia's Oil Production Up by 48,000Bpd in October

Russia's Oil Production Up by 48,000Bpd in October

Sputnik International

Russia's oil production in October increased by 48,000 barrels per day compared to September to 9.382 million barrels per day, according to OPEC's fresh report released on Wednesday.

2025-11-12T13:34+0000

2025-11-12T13:34+0000

2025-11-12T13:34+0000

world

russia

opec

saudi arabia

organization for economic cooperation and development (oecd)

organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)

oil

oil supplies

oil production

oil company

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117769297_0:197:3066:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9085e2823f6240402ad9b559a94442.jpg

In September, Russia produced 9.334 million barrels per day.OPEC+ oil production in October decreased by 73,000 barrels per day compared to September to 43.02 million barrels per day and, at the same time, OPEC said.The countries participating in the oil deal, taking into account voluntary reductions and the overproduction compensation plan, produced 448,000 barrels per day less than agreed in October, the report added.OPEC has maintained its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2025 unchanged at 1.3 million barrels per day and expects it at the level of 105.14 million barrels per day, according to its report.According to the updated tables, global oil demand in 2025 will be 105.14 million barrels per day, up from 103.84 million barrels per day in 2024."The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 also remains unchanged from last month's assessment at a healthy 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y," the report said.OPEC has upgraded the forecast for the US oil and condensate production growth in 2025 by 50,000 barrels per day and now expects an average of 13.37 million barrels per day, according to its report.Last month, the organization forecast that the indicator would increase by 80,000 barrels per day to 13.32 million barrels per day.At the same time, in 2026, according to OPEC's forecast oil and condensate production in the United States will decrease by 110,000 barrels per day in annual terms to 13.26 million barrels per day.Eight OPEC+ countries with voluntary cuts increased production by 27,000 barrels per day in October, producing 24,000 barrels of oil per day above the target level, which takes into account the plan to compensate for previously admitted overproduction, OPEC said.According to the data provided by OPEC, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman produced a combined 32.829 million barrels per day in September, and 32.856 million barrels per day in October. This marks an increase of 27,000 barrels per day in their oil production over the month.The combined production target for these countries was set at 32.832 million barrels per day. This includes an increase in production of 137,000 barrels per day from September levels due to the start of lifting additional restrictions by 1.65 million barrels per day and the updated plan to compensate for overproduction. Thus, production was 24,000 barrels above target.Commercial stocks of crude oil and petroleum products in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries increased by 6 million barrels in September to 2.845 billion barrels, which is 22.4 million barrels below the five-year average, according to OPEC.OPEC upgraded its estimate for non-OPEC+ oil production growth in 2025 to 0.9 million barrels per day, expecting it to average 54.1 million barrels per day, OPEC said."Non-DoC liquids production (i.e. liquids production from countries not participating in the DoC) is forecast to grow by around 0.9 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.1 mb/d," the report read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/eight-opec-nations-to-boost-oil-output-by-528k-bpd-in-september-1122547730.html

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's oil production, opec's fresh report, barrels per day