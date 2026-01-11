International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Belogorye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Belogorye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Dnepr group of forces liberated the settlement of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Forces Liberate Belogorye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Dnepr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Dnepr group of forces liberated the settlement of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, a multiple launch rocket system launcher, and two ammunition depots
Russian forces have also struck energy infrastructure that ensures the operation of the Ukrainian defense industry, fuel depots, and temporary deployment areas of both Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas
Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 130 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and four ammunition depots
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 290 Ukrainian servicepeople, 18 motor vehicles, and two materiel depots
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost up to 205 troops, two motor vehicles, two ammunition depots, and three materiel depots
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 160 troops, an armored personnel carrier, three armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a UK-made 155 mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, and two ammunition depots
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала