Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, a multiple launch rocket system launcher, and two ammunition depots Russia'shas eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, a multiple launch rocket system launcher, and two ammunition depots

Russian forces have also struck energy infrastructure that ensures the operation of the Ukrainian defense industry, fuel depots, and temporary deployment areas of both Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas Russian forces have also struck energy infrastructure that ensures the operation of the Ukrainian defense industry, fuel depots, and temporary deployment areas of both Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas

Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 130 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 130 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers Russia'shas eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers

Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and four ammunition depots Russia'shas eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and four ammunition depots

Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 290 Ukrainian servicepeople, 18 motor vehicles, and two materiel depots Russia'shas eliminated over 290 Ukrainian servicepeople, 18 motor vehicles, and two materiel depots

In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost up to 205 troops, two motor vehicles, two ammunition depots, and three materiel depots In battles with Russia's, Ukraine lost up to 205 troops, two motor vehicles, two ammunition depots, and three materiel depots