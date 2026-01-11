https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-attack-on-voronezh-region-act-of-terrorism-1123449702.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Voronezh Region Act of Terrorism

Moscow condemns Ukraine's attacks on Voronezh and other regions of Russia as acts of terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"On January 10, the Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions were subjected to a massive attack by fixed-wing drones … The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns these acts of terrorism," Zakharova said in a comment published by the ministry. Zakharova said that the government in Kiev had once again demonstrated its "inhuman Nazi essence" by attacking civilian targets in Russia. The attack hit residential quarters in Voronezh, killing a young woman and injuring at least three other people. Dozens of apartment blocks and private houses were targeted. A gymnasium and several administrative buildings were struck. "All organizers and perpetrators of this and other crimes will suffer inevitable punishment," Zakharova said. She expressed hope that international organizations would provide an impartial assessment of Ukrainian attack, warning them that silence in the face of these atrocities made them complicit of Ukraine's crimes.

