Slovakia's Fico Suggests Replacing Kallas as Top EU Diplomat
Slovakia's Fico Suggests Replacing Kallas as Top EU Diplomat
Sputnik International
Hawkish former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas should be replaced as the European Union's foreign and security policy chief, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.
"I will say this out loud for the first time: … we need to replace the EU's high representative for foreign affairs policy, Ms. Kallas," Fico told Slovak news channel TA3. He argued that the bloc was too passive and criticized the EU leaders for failing to come up with their own solutions. The EU has nothing to offer but hatred toward Russia, he added. Fico also said that the EU could not agree on collective defense without looking to the United States. He criticized the United Kingdom and France for trying to provoke Russia into an armed conflict by announcing plans to send their soldiers to Ukraine.
Slovakia's Fico Suggests Replacing Kallas as Top EU Diplomat

17:06 GMT 11.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hawkish former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas should be replaced as the European Union's foreign and security policy chief, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.
"I will say this out loud for the first time: … we need to replace the EU's high representative for foreign affairs policy, Ms. Kallas," Fico told Slovak news channel TA3.
He argued that the bloc was too passive and criticized the EU leaders for failing to come up with their own solutions. The EU has nothing to offer but hatred toward Russia, he added.
Fico also said that the EU could not agree on collective defense without looking to the United States. He criticized the United Kingdom and France for trying to provoke Russia into an armed conflict by announcing plans to send their soldiers to Ukraine.
