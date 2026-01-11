https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/trump-seriously-considering-options-for-attack-against-iran---reports-1123448654.html

Trump Seriously Considering Options for Attack Against Iran - Reports

Trump Seriously Considering Options for Attack Against Iran - Reports

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid protests in the country, and he is seriously considering approving the strikes, the New York Times reported citing officials.

The US president has not made a final decision yet, the newspaper noted. According to the publication, the options presented to Trump included strikes against non-military targets in Tehran. Senior US officials told the newspaper that at least some of the options involve attacking security forces countering the protests. At the same time, the newspaper noted that the US authorities recognize that the strikes could backfire and lead to retaliatory attacks against US military personnel and diplomats in the region. A senior US military official told the newspaper that US commanders in the Middle East, if an attack against Iran were approved, would need time to prepare defenses for possible retaliatory strikes. In response to the newspaper's request for comment, the White House referred to Trump's recent comments in public and on social media. Earlier, Trump warned Iranian authorities of consequences if any protesters were killed. On Saturday, the US president declared Washington's readiness to "help" Iran. Earlier on Saturday, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, published another video on X calling on the people of Iran for a general strike, citing the goal of the protests as preparations to seize and hold strategically important streets and facilities. He previously called on US President Donald Trump to intervene in Iran. Since January 8, protest marches intensified in Iran, following Pahlavi's call. Videos on social media showed large-scale and widespread demonstrations. That same day, the internet in Iran went down. Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to the devaluation of the local currency, the Iranian rial. The main focus of the protests was the sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and their impact on wholesale and retail prices. Videos of protesters in Tehran and other cities appeared on social media. Against this backdrop, the head of the Iranian Central Bank, Mohammad-Reza Farzin, resigned and was replaced by Abdolnaser Hemmati. In several Iranian cities, protests escalated into clashes with police and were accompanied by chanting against the current political system. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protesters.

