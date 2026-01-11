International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/us-military-conducts-strikes-on-isis-targets-in-syria-1123447741.html
US Military Conducts Strikes on ISIS* Targets in Syria
US Military Conducts Strikes on ISIS* Targets in Syria
Sputnik International
US military and partner forces have carried out strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, US Central Command confirmed.
2026-01-11T03:13+0000
2026-01-11T04:31+0000
world
us central command (centcom)
syria
islamic state
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335080_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_2248e8bcbacc2705db4d272af70e4b42.jpg
"Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria," the command said in a statement. The command also confirmed that the strikes had been conducted in response to the killing of US troops in Syria in December.*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/trump-vows-very-serious-retaliation-against-isis-after-us-soldiers-killed-in-syria-1123290402.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335080_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8f99aac8e512f6e485b92d018b19ab7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us in syria, isis in syria, operation hawkeye, us forces in syria, us strikes in syria
us in syria, isis in syria, operation hawkeye, us forces in syria, us strikes in syria

US Military Conducts Strikes on ISIS* Targets in Syria

03:13 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 11.01.2026)
© AP PhotoThis photo provided by the US Air Force shows a US Airman preparing an A-10 Thunderbolt II for flight from a base in the US Central Command area of responsibility, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike
This photo provided by the US Air Force shows a US Airman preparing an A-10 Thunderbolt II for flight from a base in the US Central Command area of responsibility, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
US military and partner forces have carried out strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, US Central Command confirmed.
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
Trump Vows 'Very Serious' Retaliation Against ISIS After US Soldiers Killed in Syria
14 December 2025, 03:14 GMT
"Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria," the command said in a statement.
The command also confirmed that the strikes had been conducted in response to the killing of US troops in Syria in December.
*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала