US Military Conducts Strikes on ISIS* Targets in Syria
US military and partner forces have carried out strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, US Central Command confirmed.
"Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria," the command said in a statement. The command also confirmed that the strikes had been conducted in response to the killing of US troops in Syria in December.*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
03:13 GMT 11.01.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 11.01.2026)
14 December 2025, 03:14 GMT
"Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria," the command said in a statement.
The command also confirmed that the strikes had been conducted in response to the killing of US troops in Syria in December.
*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.