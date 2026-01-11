https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/venezuelan-foreign-ministry-denies-us-claims-about-unsafe-situation-in-country-1123448365.html

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Denies US Claims About Unsafe Situation in Country

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Denies US Claims About Unsafe Situation in Country

Sputnik International

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has rejected US claims of an unsafe situation in the country and the presence of armed groups at checkpoints.

2026-01-11T09:13+0000

2026-01-11T09:13+0000

2026-01-11T09:13+0000

americas

venezuela

us

nicolas maduro

donald trump

venezuelan foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123410645_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbe9151be79299fe4ec7bd679d57010.jpg

On Saturday, the US State Department said that armed militias in Venezuela, known as colectivos, were setting up checkpoints in search of US supporters. The Department also urges US citizens to depart immediately from the Latin America country. The ministry added that the country remains "in a state of complete calm, peace, and stability," while all settlements, transport routes, checkpoints, and security systems functioning normally, and all weapons of the republic are under control. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/us-oil-companies-will-receive-security-guarantees-when-operating-in-venezuela---trump-1123445866.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela situation, venezuela's foreign ministry, us venezuela tensions