Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Denies US Claims About Unsafe Situation in Country
Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Denies US Claims About Unsafe Situation in Country
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has rejected US claims of an unsafe situation in the country and the presence of armed groups at checkpoints.
venezuela situation, venezuela's foreign ministry, us venezuela tensions
09:13 GMT 11.01.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixGovernment supporters display posters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, and former President Hugo Chávez in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Government supporters display posters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, and former President Hugo Chávez in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has rejected US claims of an unsafe situation in the country and the presence of armed groups at checkpoints.
On Saturday, the US State Department said that armed militias in Venezuela, known as colectivos, were setting up checkpoints in search of US supporters. The Department also urges US citizens to depart immediately from the Latin America country.
"The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry notes that the security alert issued by the US State Department is based on speculation aimed at shaping a perception of risk that does not actually exist," the statement read on Saturday.
The ministry added that the country remains "in a state of complete calm, peace, and stability," while all settlements, transport routes, checkpoints, and security systems functioning normally, and all weapons of the republic are under control.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
