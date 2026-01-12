https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/denmark-investing-billions-in-us-military-equipment-to-protect-greenland---nato-chief-1123454851.html

Denmark Investing Billions in US Military Equipment to Protect Greenland - NATO Chief

Denmark has invested billions in US-made military equipment to strengthen defense of its territories, including Greenland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Greenland“As we speak, we see Denmark, at the moment, already speeding up their investments when it comes to defense, not only generally, but also when it comes to unique capabilities to defend territories like Greenland … Billions invested there in American equipment necessary to defend Denmark, NATO, but also territories like Greenland,” Rutte told a press conference in Zagreb. Denmark acquired F-35 fighter jets, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and long-range drones, and is developing air-to-air refueling capabilities, the NATO chief said. In December 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy for Greenland. The governor later confirmed the US' intention to make the island part of its territory. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen then indicated his extreme outrage at the statements made by the new US special envoy and said he would summon the US ambassador in Copenhagen to demand an explanation. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

