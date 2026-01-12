International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/unsinkable-us-aircraft-carrier-in-the-arctic-strategic-logic-behind-us-interest-in-greenland-1123453062.html
‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland
‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland
Sputnik International
If Washington moves ahead with plans to seize Greenland, it will give rise to a new European alliance, operating “without the US…where the role of American tactical nukes and nuclear umbrella will be played by the UK, France and perhaps Germany instead of the Americans,” says analyst Igor Korotchenko.
2026-01-12T13:14+0000
2026-01-12T13:14+0000
analysis
greenland
igor korotchenko
donald trump
china
nato
cia
european union (eu)
white house
monroe doctrine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_ea52950728334e7bffdd8eace8d4d1b4.jpg
“NATO will remain, but it will be transformed into [an alliance] of the European Union plus the UK. Some countries, like Slovakia or Hungary, might not want to participate in this new, updated NATO,” the analyst and National Defense magazine editor-in-chief told Sputnik.The current US administration thinks in “different categories” than its Atlanticist predecessors, with Europe clearly not carrying “the same strategic value” in its thinking.The Greenland gambit is therefore part of a global strategy – which also includes trying to push China out of Latin America and deprive it of Iranian oil resources, Korotchenko says.“This is a new state of the world order, or rather, its destruction. This is an attempt by the US to maintain its dominance by securing zones of influence that are extremely important to the US itself,” Korotchenko emphasized.Washington’s obsession with Greenland should be seen primarily “through the prism of the global confrontation with China,” with control over the Danish dependency meaning ownership of untold Arctic resource riches, and the means to counteract Beijing.How Might the US Proceed?The push for Greenland would solidify the administration’s push for the implementation of a 21st-century Monroe Doctrine and an attempt to “win the economic competition with China by non-economic means,” Korotchenko sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trumps-greenland-remarks-fueling-uncertainty-within-nato---swedish-defense-chief-1123453214.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/us-should-not-use-russia-china-as-excuse-to-promote-its-interests-in-arctic---beijing-1123452068.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/eu-preparing-sanctions-against-us-companies-over-greenland-claims---reports-1123447980.html
greenland
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_c940e60aa23219363a008c5e76abdc88.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will greenland annexation end nato, why does trump want greenland, does trump plan to take greenland
will greenland annexation end nato, why does trump want greenland, does trump plan to take greenland

‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland

13:14 GMT 12.01.2026
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this Aug. 15, 2019, photo, a boat navigates at night next to icebergs in eastern Greenland.
In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo, a boat navigates at night next to icebergs in eastern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
If Washington moves ahead with plans to seize Greenland, it will give rise to a new European alliance, operating “without the US…where the role of American tactical nukes and nuclear umbrella will be played by the UK, France and perhaps Germany instead of the Americans,” says analyst Igor Korotchenko.
“NATO will remain, but it will be transformed into [an alliance] of the European Union plus the UK. Some countries, like Slovakia or Hungary, might not want to participate in this new, updated NATO,” the analyst and National Defense magazine editor-in-chief told Sputnik.
The current US administration thinks in “different categories” than its Atlanticist predecessors, with Europe clearly not carrying “the same strategic value” in its thinking.
Specifically, the US is “no longer interested in NATO because it doesn’t fulfill the goals” it’s interested in – mainly, “eliminating China as a potential competitor, first and foremost in the economic sphere, because the economy is key in terms of military potential.”
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
World
Trump’s Greenland Remarks Fueling Uncertainty Within NATO - Swedish Defense Chief
12:59 GMT
The Greenland gambit is therefore part of a global strategy – which also includes trying to push China out of Latin America and deprive it of Iranian oil resources, Korotchenko says.
“This is a new state of the world order, or rather, its destruction. This is an attempt by the US to maintain its dominance by securing zones of influence that are extremely important to the US itself,” Korotchenko emphasized.
Washington’s obsession with Greenland should be seen primarily “through the prism of the global confrontation with China,” with control over the Danish dependency meaning ownership of untold Arctic resource riches, and the means to counteract Beijing.
“Taking control of Greenland would mean the appearance of an unsinkable US aircraft carrier in the Arctic region, from which it will be possible to conduct further military and geopolitical confrontation with China and, of course, with Russia as well.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
World
US Should Not Use Russia, China as Excuse to Promote Its Interests in Arctic - Beijing
09:18 GMT

How Might the US Proceed?

the US already has a military presence in Greenland - a missile defense and spacecraft radar at the Pituffik Space Base, crucial for Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ calculations
the White House has confirmed that it’s discussing “a range of options” regarding Greenland’s acquisition, including an option “utilizing the US military.” Planning details will be left to the Pentagon and CIA, Korotchenko suspects
the US could deploy expeditionary forces on the island and then organize a referendum, or simply declare that American geopolitical interests necessitate that the island be placed under its control, formalized de facto and then de jure
if a referendum takes place, the CIA could help assure that the vote takes place the ‘right’ way – buying votes and/or using threats and political influence operations
Korotchenko does not expect NATO to respond with force, pointing out that the bloc’s European members have been confined to “a rather pitiful role in terms of influence and future geopolitical processes” in the new US National Security Strategy published in December
The push for Greenland would solidify the administration’s push for the implementation of a 21st-century Monroe Doctrine and an attempt to “win the economic competition with China by non-economic means,” Korotchenko sums up.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
EU Preparing Sanctions Against US Companies Over Greenland Claims - Reports
Yesterday, 03:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала