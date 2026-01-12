‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland
In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo, a boat navigates at night next to icebergs in eastern Greenland.
If Washington moves ahead with plans to seize Greenland, it will give rise to a new European alliance, operating “without the US…where the role of American tactical nukes and nuclear umbrella will be played by the UK, France and perhaps Germany instead of the Americans,” says analyst Igor Korotchenko.
“NATO will remain, but it will be transformed into [an alliance] of the European Union plus the UK. Some countries, like Slovakia or Hungary, might not want to participate in this new, updated NATO,” the analyst and National Defense magazine editor-in-chief told Sputnik.
The current US administration thinks in “different categories” than its Atlanticist predecessors, with Europe clearly not carrying “the same strategic value” in its thinking.
Specifically, the US is “no longer interested in NATO because it doesn’t fulfill the goals” it’s interested in – mainly, “eliminating China as a potential competitor, first and foremost in the economic sphere, because the economy is key in terms of military potential.”
The Greenland gambit is therefore part of a global strategy – which also includes trying to push China out of Latin America and deprive it of Iranian oil resources, Korotchenko says.
“This is a new state of the world order, or rather, its destruction. This is an attempt by the US to maintain its dominance by securing zones of influence that are extremely important to the US itself,” Korotchenko emphasized.
Washington’s obsession with Greenland should be seen primarily “through the prism of the global confrontation with China,” with control over the Danish dependency meaning ownership of untold Arctic resource riches, and the means to counteract Beijing.
“Taking control of Greenland would mean the appearance of an unsinkable US aircraft carrier in the Arctic region, from which it will be possible to conduct further military and geopolitical confrontation with China and, of course, with Russia as well.”
How Might the US Proceed?
the US already has a military presence in Greenland - a missile defense and spacecraft radar at the Pituffik Space Base, crucial for Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ calculations
the White House has confirmed that it’s discussing “a range of options” regarding Greenland’s acquisition, including an option “utilizing the US military.” Planning details will be left to the Pentagon and CIA, Korotchenko suspects
the US could deploy expeditionary forces on the island and then organize a referendum, or simply declare that American geopolitical interests necessitate that the island be placed under its control, formalized de facto and then de jure
if a referendum takes place, the CIA could help assure that the vote takes place the ‘right’ way – buying votes and/or using threats and political influence operations
Korotchenko does not expect NATO to respond with force, pointing out that the bloc’s European members have been confined to “a rather pitiful role in terms of influence and future geopolitical processes” in the new US National Security Strategy published in December
The push for Greenland would solidify the administration’s push for the implementation of a 21st-century Monroe Doctrine and an attempt to “win the economic competition with China by non-economic means,” Korotchenko sums up.
