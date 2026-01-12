https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/unsinkable-us-aircraft-carrier-in-the-arctic-strategic-logic-behind-us-interest-in-greenland-1123453062.html

‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland

‘Unsinkable US Aircraft Carrier’ in the Arctic: Strategic Logic Behind US Interest in Greenland

Sputnik International

If Washington moves ahead with plans to seize Greenland, it will give rise to a new European alliance, operating “without the US…where the role of American tactical nukes and nuclear umbrella will be played by the UK, France and perhaps Germany instead of the Americans,” says analyst Igor Korotchenko.

2026-01-12T13:14+0000

2026-01-12T13:14+0000

2026-01-12T13:14+0000

analysis

greenland

igor korotchenko

donald trump

china

nato

cia

european union (eu)

white house

monroe doctrine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_ea52950728334e7bffdd8eace8d4d1b4.jpg

“NATO will remain, but it will be transformed into [an alliance] of the European Union plus the UK. Some countries, like Slovakia or Hungary, might not want to participate in this new, updated NATO,” the analyst and National Defense magazine editor-in-chief told Sputnik.The current US administration thinks in “different categories” than its Atlanticist predecessors, with Europe clearly not carrying “the same strategic value” in its thinking.The Greenland gambit is therefore part of a global strategy – which also includes trying to push China out of Latin America and deprive it of Iranian oil resources, Korotchenko says.“This is a new state of the world order, or rather, its destruction. This is an attempt by the US to maintain its dominance by securing zones of influence that are extremely important to the US itself,” Korotchenko emphasized.Washington’s obsession with Greenland should be seen primarily “through the prism of the global confrontation with China,” with control over the Danish dependency meaning ownership of untold Arctic resource riches, and the means to counteract Beijing.How Might the US Proceed?The push for Greenland would solidify the administration’s push for the implementation of a 21st-century Monroe Doctrine and an attempt to “win the economic competition with China by non-economic means,” Korotchenko sums up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trumps-greenland-remarks-fueling-uncertainty-within-nato---swedish-defense-chief-1123453214.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/us-should-not-use-russia-china-as-excuse-to-promote-its-interests-in-arctic---beijing-1123452068.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/eu-preparing-sanctions-against-us-companies-over-greenland-claims---reports-1123447980.html

greenland

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will greenland annexation end nato, why does trump want greenland, does trump plan to take greenland