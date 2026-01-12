https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/fed-chief-powell-says-us-justice-department-threatening-him-with-criminal-indictment-1123451446.html

Fed Chief Powell Says US Justice Department Threatening Him With Criminal Indictment

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US Justice Department was threatening him with criminal indictment as part of pressure from the Trump administration.

"On Friday, the Justice Department served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned, in part, a multi-year project to renovate the historic Federal Reserve office buildings," Powell said in a video statement. He attributed these threats to pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump. "This unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure," he added. "The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public rather that following the preferences of the president."

