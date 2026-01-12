https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/iran-ready-for-talks-with-us-but-on-equal-terms---iranian-foreign-minister-1123451923.html
Iran Ready for Talks With US, But on Equal Terms - Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran is ready for negotiations with the United States, but they must be based on mutual respect, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
"As I have said many times before, we are also ready for negotiations, but honest ones, on equal positions and with mutual respect, for negotiations that will be genuine and serious, not in the form of dictation and instructions," Araghchi told foreign ambassadors. Reuters reported earlier in the day that US President Donald Trump said that Iran had called for negotiations on its nuclear program and that Washington could meet with Iranian representatives.The channel of communication between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff remains open, Ismail Baghaei said.
"As I have said many times before, we are also ready for negotiations, but honest ones, on equal positions and with mutual respect, for negotiations that will be genuine and serious, not in the form of dictation and instructions," Araghchi told foreign ambassadors.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that US President Donald Trump said that Iran had called for negotiations on its nuclear program and that Washington could meet with Iranian representatives.
The channel of communication between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff remains open, Ismail Baghaei said.
"The communication channel between Araghchi and the US President's [Donald Trump] special envoy is open. Whenever it is needed, necessary messages are exchanged through it," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Iran's state broadcaster.
Iran has no intention of taking any preventive measures in light of threats
from the United States, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran does not seek war, but is prepared for it.
"Iran does not seek war, but is fully prepared for it. Preventive measures are not on the agenda," Araghchi told foreign ambassadors.
The Iranian authorities have taken control of the situation with protests in the country, Iranian Abbas Araghchi said.
"The situation is under control," Araghchi said at a meeting with foreign ambassadors, as broadcast by Iranian television.