https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/iran-ready-for-talks-with-us-but-on-equal-terms---iranian-foreign-minister-1123451923.html

Iran Ready for Talks With US, But on Equal Terms - Iranian Foreign Minister

Iran Ready for Talks With US, But on Equal Terms - Iranian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Tehran is ready for negotiations with the United States, but they must be based on mutual respect, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

2026-01-12T09:14+0000

2026-01-12T09:14+0000

2026-01-12T09:14+0000

world

abbas araghchi

donald trump

us

steve witkoff

tehran

iran

washington

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122753162_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_824440fdddcc7b8a88187820caa779ad.jpg

"As I have said many times before, we are also ready for negotiations, but honest ones, on equal positions and with mutual respect, for negotiations that will be genuine and serious, not in the form of dictation and instructions," Araghchi told foreign ambassadors. Reuters reported earlier in the day that US President Donald Trump said that Iran had called for negotiations on its nuclear program and that Washington could meet with Iranian representatives.The channel of communication between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff remains open, Ismail Baghaei said.Iran has no intention of taking any preventive measures in light of threats from the United States, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran does not seek war, but is prepared for it."Iran does not seek war, but is fully prepared for it. Preventive measures are not on the agenda," Araghchi told foreign ambassadors.The Iranian authorities have taken control of the situation with protests in the country, Iranian Abbas Araghchi said.

tehran

iran

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran ready for talks with us, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, mutual respect