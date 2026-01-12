US to Launch Unprecedented Strikes Against Iran If Tehran Attacks US Facilities - Trump

International
The United States will launch unprecedented strikes against Iran if Tehran attacks US military and commercial facilities, US President Donald Trump said.
"If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they have never been hit before, and they won't even believe it. I have options, and they are so strong," he told reporters when asked about a possible Tehran attack on US military and commercial facilities.Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier said that Israel and US facilities in the Middle East would become legitimate targets for Iran in the event of armed aggression.The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes.
03:56 GMT 12.01.2026 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 12.01.2026)
"If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they have never been hit before, and they won't even believe it. I have options, and they are so strong," he told reporters when asked about a possible Tehran attack on US military and commercial facilities.
Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier said that Israel and US facilities in the Middle East would become legitimate targets for Iran in the event of armed aggression.
The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes.
