Russian FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Attack on Chusovsky Railway Bridge in Perm Territory

Russian FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Attack on Chusovsky Railway Bridge in Perm Territory

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services on the Chusovsky railway bridge in the Perm Territory.

"The Russian Federal Security Service, with the forceful support of the National Guard, prevented a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services on the Chusovsky railway bridge of the Sverdlovsk Railway. As a result of the events held in the city of Chusovskoye settlement, Perm Territory, a Russian citizen born in 1972 was detained, who reported that, being a user of the Telegram messenger, he transferred funds in the amount of 350,000 rubles [$4,440] to the so-called 'secure accounts' under the influence of telephone fraudsters," the FSB said in a statement.

