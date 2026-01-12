https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trumps-greenland-remarks-fueling-uncertainty-within-nato---swedish-defense-chief-1123453214.html

Trump’s Greenland Remarks Fueling Uncertainty Within NATO - Swedish Defense Chief

Trump’s Greenland Remarks Fueling Uncertainty Within NATO - Swedish Defense Chief

Sputnik International

Statements made recently by the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland are creating uncertainty within NATO, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.

2026-01-12T12:59+0000

2026-01-12T12:59+0000

2026-01-12T12:59+0000

world

donald trump

greenland

denmark

nato

sweden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"Of course, we are affected by the Trump administration's statements about Greenland, which are also generating uncertainty within the alliance," Jonson told media. Jonson added that "being unpredictable toward one's allies" was "harmful" and that Sweden was closely monitoring the situation. The issue of Greenland is "a matter solely for Greenlanders and Danes, not for any other country," the minister added. In December 2025, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy for Greenland. The governor later confirmed the US' intention to make the island part of its territory. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen then indicated his extreme outrage at the statements made by the new US special envoy and said he would summon the US ambassador in Copenhagen to demand an explanation. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/nordics-reject-trumps-claims-of-russian-chinese-vessels-near-greenland--reports-1123450064.html

greenland

denmark

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

administration of us president donald trump, swedish defense minister pal jonson, trump’s greenland remarks