https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/uk-to-develop-nightfall-ballistic-missile-with-over-300-miles-range-for-ukraine---ministry-1123451351.html

UK to Develop Nightfall Ballistic Missile With Over 300 Miles Range for Ukraine - Ministry

UK to Develop Nightfall Ballistic Missile With Over 300 Miles Range for Ukraine - Ministry

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom will develop a new Nightfall ballistic missile with a range of over 500 kilometers (310.6 miles) for Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-01-12T03:13+0000

2026-01-12T03:13+0000

2026-01-12T04:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

uk defense ministry

missile

military technology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120843703_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86b14868624bed50096cae6f47e3739f.jpg

"The UK will develop new tactical ballistic missiles that boost Ukraine's firepower … Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometres and designed to operate in high-threat battlefields with heavy electromagnetic interference," the ministry said in a statement.Missile's specifications: Three industry teams will each receive $12 million to design and deliver three test missiles within 12 months, the statement said.The West's plan to further militarize Ukraine is far from a peaceful settlement and is rather aimed at escalating and spreading the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-war-hawks-ready-to-spend-well-over-130m-on-deployment-of-forces-to-ukraine-1122994739.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nightfall missile, uk missiles for ukraine, uk missile development, uk arms for ukraine