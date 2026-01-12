https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/uk-to-develop-nightfall-ballistic-missile-with-over-300-miles-range-for-ukraine---ministry-1123451351.html
UK to Develop Nightfall Ballistic Missile With Over 300 Miles Range for Ukraine - Ministry
The United Kingdom will develop a new Nightfall ballistic missile with a range of over 500 kilometers (310.6 miles) for Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The UK will develop new tactical ballistic missiles that boost Ukraine's firepower … Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometres and designed to operate in high-threat battlefields with heavy electromagnetic interference," the ministry said in a statement.

Missile's specifications:

Three industry teams will each receive $12 million to design and deliver three test missiles within 12 months, the statement said.

The West's plan to further militarize Ukraine is far from a peaceful settlement and is rather aimed at escalating and spreading the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
"The UK will develop new tactical ballistic missiles that boost Ukraine's firepower … Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometres and designed to operate in high-threat battlefields with heavy electromagnetic interference," the ministry said in a statement.
Missile's specifications:
Three industry teams will each receive $12 million to design and deliver three test missiles within 12 months, the statement said.
The West's plan to further militarize Ukraine is far from a peaceful settlement and is rather aimed at escalating and spreading the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.