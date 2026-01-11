https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/iran-to-attack-israel-us-facilities-in-middle-east-in-event-of-aggression---parliament-speaker-1123449088.html

Iran to Attack Israel, US Facilities in Middle East in Event of Aggression - Parliament Speaker

Israel and US facilities in the Middle East will become legitimate targets for Iran in the event of armed aggression, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday amid reports of a potential US strike on Iran.

The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes. Taking into account Trump's admission of his intention to launch a military attack against Tehran, Iran "will not consider itself limited in [its means] to respond to the action taken [against it] within the framework of legitimate defense," Ghalibaf said. On Saturday, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, published another video on X calling on the people of Iran to go on a general strike and suggested that protesters prepare to seize and hold strategically important streets and facilities. Protests have intensified since Thursday, following Pahlavi's call. Videos on social media showed large-scale and widespread demonstrations. That same day, the internet in Iran went down. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police. Demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. Casualties among security forces and protesters were reported.

