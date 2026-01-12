https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/why-americas-oil-giants-arent-eager-to-invest-in-venezuela-in-wake-of-maduros-abduction-1123454402.html
Why America’s Oil Giants Aren’t Eager to Invest in Venezuela in Wake of Maduro’s Abduction
Why America’s Oil Giants Aren’t Eager to Invest in Venezuela in Wake of Maduro’s Abduction
Sputnik International
The significant capital investment required ($100B) and the need to wait up to 15 years to make a profit are the biggest factors hindering oil majors like Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Chevron from returning to the Venezuelan market, says international oil economist Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh.
2026-01-12T15:57+0000
2026-01-12T15:57+0000
2026-01-12T15:57+0000
analysis
us
dr mamdouh salameh
business
venezuela
conocophillips
chevron
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824426_0:0:3481:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_bff75c71f479bd862d570d79f622352b.jpg
In fact, the companies would probably be happy enough dealing with the existing “sovereign and national [government] in the country openly,” free of Washington’s threats of regime change.Efforts by the White House to ban third parties from engaging with Venezuelan oil revenues constitutes not “only a total imposition of control over Venezuela’s oil but a daylight robbery,” Salameh stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/wary-us-oil-giants-dodge-venezuela-investment-pitch-1123447103.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824426_374:0:3105:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f56f2cd242657011c7b5010249b3a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why did us oil companies reject trump on venezuela, have us oil companies rejected trump on venezuela, will us oil companies return to venezuela
why did us oil companies reject trump on venezuela, have us oil companies rejected trump on venezuela, will us oil companies return to venezuela
Why America’s Oil Giants Aren’t Eager to Invest in Venezuela in Wake of Maduro’s Abduction
The significant capital investment required ($100B) and the need to wait up to 15 years to make a profit are the biggest factors hindering oil majors like Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Chevron from returning to the Venezuelan market, says international oil economist Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh.
“US oil majors will have to wait a very long time before benefiting from Venezuela’s oil largesse…Moreover, they feel embarrassed to be complicit” in this form of “daylight thievery with legal implications for them,” the expert told Sputnik.
In fact, the companies would probably be happy enough dealing with the existing “sovereign and national [government] in the country openly,” free of Washington’s threats of regime change.
Efforts by the White House to ban third parties from engaging with Venezuelan oil revenues constitutes not “only a total imposition of control over Venezuela’s oil but a daylight robbery,” Salameh stressed.