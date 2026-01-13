https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/eu-diplomats-do-not-believe-us-will-use-military-force-to-seize-greenland---reports-1123455844.html
EU Diplomats Do Not Believe US Will Use Military Force to Seize Greenland - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union does not believe the United States will use military force to seize Greenland but thinks that US President Donald Trump will be able to "get something" as a result of the pressure he is exerting, media reported, citing unnamed EU diplomats.
Moreover, NATO believes that the US's attack on Greenland would mean an end of the alliance, the newspaper reported, citing a NATO diplomat.
An open US attack on Greenland would be unprecedented, the report added.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities
warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.