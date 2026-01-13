https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/pentagon-announces-launch-of-ai-development-strategy-for-defense-sector-1123456483.html
Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector
Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector
Sputnik International
The US Department of War on Tuesday launched a "transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy" aimed at integrating the technology into the military sphere.
"The Department of War today launches a transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy that will extend our lead in military AI deployment and establish the United States as the world's undisputed AI-enabled fighting force," the statement read. The strategy, launched under an executive order by US President Donald Trump, focuses on three main areas: warfare, intelligence, and operational activities. Under the new strategy, the war department plans to "accelerate America's Military AI Dominance by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of War on Tuesday launched a "transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy" aimed at integrating the technology into the military sphere.
"The Department of War today launches a transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy that will extend our lead in military AI deployment and establish the United States as the world's undisputed AI-enabled fighting force," the statement read.
The strategy, launched under an executive order by US President Donald Trump
, focuses on three main areas: warfare, intelligence, and operational activities.
Under the new strategy, the war department plans to "accelerate America's Military AI Dominance by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," the statement added.
