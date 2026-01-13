https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/pentagon-announces-launch-of-ai-development-strategy-for-defense-sector-1123456483.html

Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector

The US Department of War on Tuesday launched a "transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy" aimed at integrating the technology into the military sphere.

"The Department of War today launches a transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy that will extend our lead in military AI deployment and establish the United States as the world's undisputed AI-enabled fighting force," the statement read. The strategy, launched under an executive order by US President Donald Trump, focuses on three main areas: warfare, intelligence, and operational activities. Under the new strategy, the war department plans to "accelerate America's Military AI Dominance by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," the statement added.

