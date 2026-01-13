International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/pentagon-announces-launch-of-ai-development-strategy-for-defense-sector-1123456483.html
Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector
Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector
Sputnik International
The US Department of War on Tuesday launched a "transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy" aimed at integrating the technology into the military sphere.
2026-01-13T10:32+0000
2026-01-13T10:32+0000
military
donald trump
us
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
defense
ministry of defense
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_0:140:3090:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_f5022104733a7b6bdf8d3564add39036.jpg
"The Department of War today launches a transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy that will extend our lead in military AI deployment and establish the United States as the world's undisputed AI-enabled fighting force," the statement read. The strategy, launched under an executive order by US President Donald Trump, focuses on three main areas: warfare, intelligence, and operational activities. Under the new strategy, the war department plans to "accelerate America's Military AI Dominance by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/chinas-core-ai-industry-poised-to-surpass-one-tln-yuan-this-year-expert-1123306836.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_201:0:2890:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_216d1da028aaa768b00e8eb7d7a633b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of war, ai development strategy for defense sector, integrating the technology into the military sphere
us department of war, ai development strategy for defense sector, integrating the technology into the military sphere

Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector

10:32 GMT 13.01.2026
© AP PhotoThis is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of War on Tuesday launched a "transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy" aimed at integrating the technology into the military sphere.
"The Department of War today launches a transformative Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy that will extend our lead in military AI deployment and establish the United States as the world's undisputed AI-enabled fighting force," the statement read.
The strategy, launched under an executive order by US President Donald Trump, focuses on three main areas: warfare, intelligence, and operational activities.
Under the new strategy, the war department plans to "accelerate America's Military AI Dominance by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," the statement added.
China-science-computer-robot, by Ben DOOLEY This picture taken on November 24, 2015 shows visitors watching a robot (C) demonstration during the World Robot Conference in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
Asia
China’s Core AI Industry Poised to Surpass One Tln Yuan This Year - Expert
16 December 2025, 13:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала