Trump Claims Amid Tensions Over Greenland's Future That He 'Saved' NATO

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed, amid the ongoing tensions around Greenland's future, that he is the one who "saved" NATO.

"I’m the one who SAVED NATO!!! President DJT," Trump wrote via Truth Social. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

