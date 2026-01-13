https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/russias-international-reserves-soar-to-historic-high-1123458699.html

Russia’s International Reserves Soar to Historic High

Russia's foreign holdings have reached a record high of $763.9 billion, the Central Bank reports.

The total grew by $11.3 billion, or 1.5%, in the week ending December 26, 2025, primarily from valuation gains. This follows a previous total of $752.6 billion reported on December 19. These assets include monetary gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the reserve position at the IMF, and foreign currency managed by the Central Bank and the government. For perspective, the preceding year saw a 1.8% rise to $609.1 billion as of January 1, 2025.

