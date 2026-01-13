International
Trump Orders 25% Tariff on Any Country Doing Business with Iran
Trump Orders 25% Tariff on Any Country Doing Business with Iran
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country engaged in business with Iran will pay a 25% tariff on any business done with the United States.
“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump said on Truth Social.The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes.
03:32 GMT 13.01.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 13.01.2026)
"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said on Truth Social.
World
Iran Ready for Talks With US, But on Equal Terms - Iranian Foreign Minister
Yesterday, 09:14 GMT
The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes.
