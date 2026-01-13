https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/trump-orders-25-tariff-on-any-country-doing-business-with-iran-1123455302.html

Trump Orders 25% Tariff on Any Country Doing Business with Iran

Trump Orders 25% Tariff on Any Country Doing Business with Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country engaged in business with Iran will pay a 25% tariff on any business done with the United States.

2026-01-13T03:32+0000

2026-01-13T03:32+0000

2026-01-13T04:56+0000

world

donald trump

iran

islamic republic

truth social

tariff war

trump tariffs

us import tariffs

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123178690_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3555066dc848f39d06de16d679e46793.jpg

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump said on Truth Social.The New York Times has reported, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible attack options against Iran amid the protests in the Islamic Republic. Trump is reported to be seriously considering approving strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/iran-ready-for-talks-with-us-but-on-equal-terms---iranian-foreign-minister-1123451923.html

iran

islamic republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump on iran, us-iran relations, trump tariffs, iran sanctions, trump response to prtotests in iran