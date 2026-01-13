https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/ukraine-loses-up-to-400-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1123456599.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-01-13T10:35+0000

2026-01-13T10:35+0000

2026-01-13T10:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

ukraine

russian defense ministry

kiev

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_0:115:2860:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0290b4582507df91b4ca962aaa4ab56d.jpg

"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, nine pickup trucks, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Kiev has lost over 270 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added. The Russian armed forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against Ukraine's fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex enterprises, the ministry also said, adding that all targets were hit. At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 190 military personnel, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 185 soldiers over the past day, the ministry said. Kiev has lost up to 165 servicepeople and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Battlegroup Yug in the Donetsk People's Republic and up to 65 soldiers and a tank in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added. Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." The ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/russian-forces-liberate-belogorye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123448855.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military personnel, russian forces