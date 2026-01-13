International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, nine pickup trucks, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Kiev has lost over 270 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added. The Russian armed forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against Ukraine's fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex enterprises, the ministry also said, adding that all targets were hit. At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 190 military personnel, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 185 soldiers over the past day, the ministry said. Kiev has lost up to 165 servicepeople and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Battlegroup Yug in the Donetsk People's Republic and up to 65 soldiers and a tank in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added. Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." The ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Putin said.
Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, nine pickup trucks, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Kiev has lost over 270 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against Ukraine's fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces and military-industrial complex enterprises, the ministry also said, adding that all targets were hit.
At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 190 military personnel, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 185 soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Kiev has lost up to 165 servicepeople and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Battlegroup Yug in the Donetsk People's Republic and up to 65 soldiers and a tank in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." The ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Putin said.
