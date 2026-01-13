https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/us-lawmaker-introduces-bill-to-let-trump-take-steps-needed-to-annex-or-acquire-greenland-1123455419.html
US Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Let Trump Take Steps Needed to Annex or Acquire Greenland
US Republican lawmaker Randy Fine has introduced a bill that would allow US President Donald Trump to take all the actions necessary to annex or acquire Greenland in the name of US security interests.
"Today, Congressman Fine (FL-06) introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia ... The Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act authorizes the President to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States," the statement read. The initiative is introduced under the pretext that the US cannot afford to allow "adversarial powers to gain influence" over the region.
2026
03:16 GMT 13.01.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 13.01.2026)
"Today, Congressman Fine (FL-06) introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia ... The Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act authorizes the President to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States," the statement read.
The initiative is introduced under the pretext that the US cannot afford to allow "adversarial powers to gain influence" over the region.