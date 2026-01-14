https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/bipartisan-bill-introduced-to-block-us-from-seizing-nato-ally-territory-1123460405.html
Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Block US from Seizing NATO Ally Territory
Senators Murkowski (R-AK) and Shaheen (D-NH) introduced the NATO Unity Protection Act, prohibiting the use of Pentagon or State Department funds to blockade, occupy, annex, or control any NATO ally’s sovereign territory without their consent.
The bill is a direct bipartisan rebuke of Trump administration signals about forcibly taking Greenland, warning such a move would “violate the UN Charter,” “fracture NATO,” and “undermine America’s own national security.”US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
"Any suggestion that the US might use its power to seize or control the territory of a NATO ally would directly undermine the alliance," said Senator Shaheen.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.