https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/rare-earthsor-arctic-control-greenlands-riches-may-just-be-excuse-1123458509.html

Rare Earths—or Arctic Control? Greenland’s Riches May Just Be Excuse

Rare Earths—or Arctic Control? Greenland’s Riches May Just Be Excuse

Sputnik International

Greenland holds the world’s eighth-largest rare earth reserves—1.5 million tons—but US interests extend far beyond minerals, Ruslan Dimukhamedov, chairman of the Association of Producers and Consumers of Rare and Rare-Earth Metals, tells Sputnik.

2026-01-13T14:29+0000

2026-01-13T14:29+0000

2026-01-13T14:29+0000

analysis

donald trump

greenland

arctic

northern sea route

mineral resources

us

europe

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123430110_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6a6e5570eafc8e7db1ea1922c72742.jpg

Greenland is rich in iron ore, graphite, tungsten, palladium, vanadium, zinc, gold, uranium, copper, and oil. It also hosts two of the world’s largest rare earth deposits—Kvanefjeld and Tanbreez. President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled US ambitions to secure leadership in rare earths to advance semiconductors, AI, and robotics. Against this backdrop, it seems like it’s no coincidence that he set his sights on Greenland. Greenland's rare earths are technologically complex and relatively poor deposits, located in challenging conditions—not just climatically, but geographically as well, in mountainous terrain, the pundit explains. “If we’re talking about commercial extraction—that is, mining that is economically viable at today’s price levels, rather than production for appearances’ sake,” Greenland’s rare earths hold limited appeal for US companies, according to Dimukhamedov.His experience in the rare earth industry shows that the conditions of these deposits indicate that rare earth metals themselves are not the main object of the US’ interest. What is it then?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/northern-sea-route-russias-commercial-game-changer-1122960728.html

greenland

arctic

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

greenland, rare earths, mineral riches, gold, donald trump, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, northerm sea route, russia, arctic region, control over arctic