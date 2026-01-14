International
Economy
China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs
China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs
China-US trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on Wednesday by China's General Administration of Customs.
According to Chinese customs data, Chinese exports to the United States decreased by 20% year-on-year to $420.050 billion in 2025, while the United States sent $139.697 billion worth of goods to China, a 14.6% decrease compared to 2024. In turn, China exported $103.309 billion worth of goods to Russia last year.
china-us trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on wednesday by china’s general administration of customs.
china-us trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on wednesday by china’s general administration of customs.

China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs

Since returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump has tightened trade policy. He imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, raised them for China, and then announced tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobile imports, including those from the EU.
China-US trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on Wednesday by China’s General Administration of Customs.
According to Chinese customs data, Chinese exports to the United States decreased by 20% year-on-year to $420.050 billion in 2025, while the United States sent $139.697 billion worth of goods to China, a 14.6% decrease compared to 2024.
In turn, China exported $103.309 billion worth of goods to Russia last year.
