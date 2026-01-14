https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/china-us-trade-down-187-in-2025---customs-1123460554.html

China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs

China-US trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on Wednesday by China’s General Administration of Customs.

China-US trade fell by 18.7% year-on-year in 2025 to $559.747 billion, according to the latest data released on Wednesday by China’s General Administration of Customs. According to Chinese customs data, Chinese exports to the United States decreased by 20% year-on-year to $420.050 billion in 2025, while the United States sent $139.697 billion worth of goods to China, a 14.6% decrease compared to 2024. In turn, China exported $103.309 billion worth of goods to Russia last year.

