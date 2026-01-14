https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/could-us-looming-greenland-grab-spark-war-with-europe-1123463688.html

Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?

Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?

Sputnik International

In Greenland, “what matters is who controls the settlements and important infrastructure such as deep-water ports and large airports,” Swiss political and military expert Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.

2026-01-14T17:49+0000

2026-01-14T17:49+0000

2026-01-14T17:49+0000

analysis

greenland

military & intelligence

europe

arctic

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_ea52950728334e7bffdd8eace8d4d1b4.jpg

Specialized Forces RequiredAny European troops sent to Greenland, over 80% of which is ice-covered terrain, would “need expertise in Arctic warfare, which is available among parts of the British Royal Marines, the French Chasseurs Alpins [special infantry forces] and the German Gebirgsjager [light infantry].”If deployed, British and French troops “could at most take on the role of a tripwire force, making it clear to the US that an attack on Greenland would mean war with Europe,” he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/jellyfish-has-more-spine-analyst-slams-europes-token-show-of-force-on-greenland--1123461731.html

greenland

arctic

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what will happen if us attacks greenland, will us seize greenland, how will europe react if us takes greenland