https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/could-us-looming-greenland-grab-spark-war-with-europe-1123463688.html
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?
Sputnik International
In Greenland, “what matters is who controls the settlements and important infrastructure such as deep-water ports and large airports,” Swiss political and military expert Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.
2026-01-14T17:49+0000
2026-01-14T17:49+0000
2026-01-14T17:49+0000
analysis
greenland
military & intelligence
europe
arctic
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_ea52950728334e7bffdd8eace8d4d1b4.jpg
Specialized Forces RequiredAny European troops sent to Greenland, over 80% of which is ice-covered terrain, would “need expertise in Arctic warfare, which is available among parts of the British Royal Marines, the French Chasseurs Alpins [special infantry forces] and the German Gebirgsjager [light infantry].”If deployed, British and French troops “could at most take on the role of a tripwire force, making it clear to the US that an attack on Greenland would mean war with Europe,” he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/jellyfish-has-more-spine-analyst-slams-europes-token-show-of-force-on-greenland--1123461731.html
greenland
arctic
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0c/1123453366_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_c940e60aa23219363a008c5e76abdc88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what will happen if us attacks greenland, will us seize greenland, how will europe react if us takes greenland
what will happen if us attacks greenland, will us seize greenland, how will europe react if us takes greenland
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?
In Greenland, “what matters is who controls the settlements and important infrastructure such as deep-water ports and large airports,” Swiss political and military expert Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.
Specialized Forces Required
Any European troops sent to Greenland, over 80% of which is ice-covered terrain, would “need expertise in Arctic warfare, which is available among parts of the British Royal Marines, the French Chasseurs Alpins [special infantry forces] and the German Gebirgsjager [light infantry].”
Swift preparation needed: “The EU would have to immediately send troops to Norway, Sweden and Finland for training”
Race against time: “European troops would have to be deployed very quickly now, before US special operations forces create a fait accompli”
Devastating costs await: “However, Brussels must be aware that defending the settlements on the coast of Greenland against a US attack would probably lead to their destruction”
If deployed, British and French troops “could at most take on the role of a tripwire force, making it clear to the US that an attack on Greenland would mean war with Europe,” he concluded.