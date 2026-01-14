International
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?
In Greenland, “what matters is who controls the settlements and important infrastructure such as deep-water ports and large airports,” Swiss political and military expert Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.
Specialized Forces RequiredAny European troops sent to Greenland, over 80% of which is ice-covered terrain, would “need expertise in Arctic warfare, which is available among parts of the British Royal Marines, the French Chasseurs Alpins [special infantry forces] and the German Gebirgsjager [light infantry].”If deployed, British and French troops “could at most take on the role of a tripwire force, making it clear to the US that an attack on Greenland would mean war with Europe,” he concluded.
Could US' Looming Greenland Grab Spark War With Europe?

17:49 GMT 14.01.2026
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this Aug. 15, 2019, photo, a boat navigates at night next to icebergs in eastern Greenland.
In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo, a boat navigates at night next to icebergs in eastern Greenland.
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
In Greenland, “what matters is who controls the settlements and important infrastructure such as deep-water ports and large airports,” Swiss political and military expert Ralph Bosshard tells Sputnik.

Specialized Forces Required

Any European troops sent to Greenland, over 80% of which is ice-covered terrain, would “need expertise in Arctic warfare, which is available among parts of the British Royal Marines, the French Chasseurs Alpins [special infantry forces] and the German Gebirgsjager [light infantry].”
Swift preparation needed: “The EU would have to immediately send troops to Norway, Sweden and Finland for training”
Race against time: “European troops would have to be deployed very quickly now, before US special operations forces create a fait accompli”
Devastating costs await: “However, Brussels must be aware that defending the settlements on the coast of Greenland against a US attack would probably lead to their destruction”
If deployed, British and French troops “could at most take on the role of a tripwire force, making it clear to the US that an attack on Greenland would mean war with Europe,” he concluded.
Analysis
'Jellyfish Have More Spine': Analyst Slams Europe’s Token Show of Force on Greenland
12:54 GMT
