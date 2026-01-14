International
Led by the UK and Germany, Europe is debating a military buildup on Greenland — while France plans to open a consulate on February 6 as a diplomatic "mic drop" at Washington.
"This is a rather pathetic attempt by the Europeans to prevent Greenland from being annexed" by the US, Dr. Greg Simons, political analyst and professor of journalism at Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, tells Sputnik. Simons is particularly skeptical about the prospect of European boots being deployed on the ground on Greenland — an autonomous territory of Denmark. This saber-rattling looks questionable given that the US already maintains a military presence on the island, the pundit notes. Formerly known as Thule Air Base, the site — now Pituffik Space Base — hosts about 150 US Air Force and Space Force personnel. It operates missile defense and space-surveillance systems, including an upgraded early-warning radar capable of detecting ballistic missiles at the earliest stage of flight. Simons highlights Europe’s double standard, pointing to its "cheering" on Washington’s abduction of Nicolas Maduro and Denmark’s controversial recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.
'Jellyfish Have More Spine': Analyst Slams Europe's Token Show of Force on Greenland

12:54 GMT 14.01.2026 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 14.01.2026)
Led by the UK and Germany, Europe is debating a military buildup on Greenland — while France plans to open a consulate on February 6 as a diplomatic “mic drop” at Washington.
"This is a rather pathetic attempt by the Europeans to prevent Greenland from being annexed" by the US, Dr. Greg Simons, political analyst and professor of journalism at Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, tells Sputnik.
Simons is particularly skeptical about the prospect of European boots being deployed on the ground on Greenland — an autonomous territory of Denmark.
"What they’re trying to do is 'Well, we’ll deploy some symbolic land forces there.' I'm not sure how they will get them there, considering the state of most European militaries," the professor says.
This saber-rattling looks questionable given that the US already maintains a military presence on the island, the pundit notes.
Formerly known as Thule Air Base, the site — now Pituffik Space Base — hosts about 150 US Air Force and Space Force personnel. It operates missile defense and space-surveillance systems, including an upgraded early-warning radar capable of detecting ballistic missiles at the earliest stage of flight.
Simons highlights Europe’s double standard, pointing to its "cheering" on Washington’s abduction of Nicolas Maduro and Denmark’s controversial recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.
"The Europeans are pathetic. Militarily, politically they're a mess. And, quite frankly, a jellyfish has more spine than any of the Europeans at the moment," the professor concludes.
