https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/one-child-three-others-injured-in-ukrainian-attack-on-russias-rostov-on-don---governor-1123460280.html

One Child, Three Others Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don - Governor

One Child, Three Others Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don - Governor

Sputnik International

At least four civilians, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don as a result of a Ukrainian air attack, the Rostov Region’s acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

2026-01-14T03:58+0000

2026-01-14T03:58+0000

2026-01-14T04:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

rostov

ukraine

russia

terror attack

drone strike

drone attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111056080_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c38548232c61d6ef012e9e8a45fd25dd.jpg

"As a result of the air strike, four residents of Rostov and the Myasnikovsky district were injured, including a four-year-old child... Medics assess the condition of the victims as moderate," Slyusar wrote on Telegram. In an earlier post, the acting governor said that multiple apartment buildings were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack. There was also a fire at one of the industrial facilities in the western part of the city. In a later post on Wednesday, Slyusar said that two apartments were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack, while two private homes burnt down. The roof of another private house was damaged. A total of ten districts of the Rostov Region came under attack overnight, Slyusar specified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/west-continues-tactics-of-silencing-kievs-crimes---zakharova-1123402151.html

rostov

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine drone attack, ukraine targets civilians, ukraine attack on civilians, ukraine terrorism