Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
One Child, Three Others Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don - Governor
At least four civilians, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don as a result of a Ukrainian air attack, the Rostov Region’s acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.
"As a result of the air strike, four residents of Rostov and the Myasnikovsky district were injured, including a four-year-old child... Medics assess the condition of the victims as moderate," Slyusar wrote on Telegram. In an earlier post, the acting governor said that multiple apartment buildings were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack. There was also a fire at one of the industrial facilities in the western part of the city. In a later post on Wednesday, Slyusar said that two apartments were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack, while two private homes burnt down. The roof of another private house was damaged. A total of ten districts of the Rostov Region came under attack overnight, Slyusar specified.
One Child, Three Others Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don - Governor

"As a result of the air strike, four residents of Rostov and the Myasnikovsky district were injured, including a four-year-old child... Medics assess the condition of the victims as moderate," Slyusar wrote on Telegram.
In an earlier post, the acting governor said that multiple apartment buildings were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack. There was also a fire at one of the industrial facilities in the western part of the city.
Consequences of the Ukrainian military's UAV attack on the village of Khorly in the Kherson region - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Continues Tactics of Silencing Kiev's Crimes - Zakharova
2 January, 03:37 GMT
In a later post on Wednesday, Slyusar said that two apartments were damaged in Rostov-on-Don as a result of the Ukrainian attack, while two private homes burnt down. The roof of another private house was damaged.
A total of ten districts of the Rostov Region came under attack overnight, Slyusar specified.
