Russia Strongly Condemns Ukraine's Attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium Oil Tankers

Russia strongly condemns Ukraine's attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil tankers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-01-14T16:38+0000

"On January 13, oil tankers chartered to transport Kazakh oil in the interests of foreign consumers were attacked by Ukrainian drones in the Black Sea near the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. We strongly condemn another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on commercial civilian vessels that comply with all norms of international law," Zakharova said. The attack on tankers confirms that Kiev has no regard for interests of Kazakhstan and US partners, who are the largest shareholders of CPC, the diplomat said. "We fully share the opinion of our allies on the need to take effective measures to ensure the safety of transportation of hydrocarbons, which, in our opinion, should reason with the Kiev criminal regime. We support Astana's idea on the need for joint steps to eliminate such incidents in the future," Zakharova concluded.

