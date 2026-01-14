https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/tanker-matilda-attacked-by-2-ukrainian-uavs-on-january-13---mod-1123461414.html
The Russian oil tanker Matilda, flying the flag of Malta, was attacked by two Ukrainian attack UAVs at a distance of about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The tanker Matilda, flying the flag of Malta, was attacked by two Ukrainian attack UAVs at a distance of about 100 kilometers from the city of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory," the statement read.On January 13, a distress signal was received via the international security channel from the Matilda tanker in the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.
