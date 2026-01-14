https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/russias-zakharova-says-eu-officials-using-iran-to-distract-public-from-greenland-issue-1123460843.html

Russia's Zakharova Says EU Officials Using Iran to Distract Public From Greenland Issue

Russia's Zakharova Says EU Officials Using Iran to Distract Public From Greenland Issue

Sputnik International

European Union officials, faced with Washington's claims on Greenland, have largely shifted their focus to the protests in Iran in order to divert public attention from "the fact that an island is being taken away from them," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-01-14T08:50+0000

2026-01-14T08:50+0000

2026-01-14T08:50+0000

world

maria zakharova

donald trump

greenland

russia

denmark

european union (eu)

foreign ministry

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"Why not focus all your efforts now on Greenland? Do you not think that the situation in Iran has become a convenient pretext for EU officials to divert their people's attention from the fact that an island is being taken away from them?" Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station. The issue of Greenland should be of greatest concern to Brussels, although it is currently not the case, she added. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/greenland-to-work-on-developing-islands-defense-in-cooperation-with-nato---prime-minister-1123456234.html

greenland

russia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu officials using iran to distract public from greenland, russian foreign ministry, focus to the protests in iran, island is being taken away from them