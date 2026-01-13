Greenland to Work on Developing Island's Defense in Cooperation With NATO - Prime Minister

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/greenland-to-work-on-developing-islands-defense-in-cooperation-with-nato---prime-minister-1123456234.html

Greenland will work on developing the island's defense in close cooperation with NATO, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

"Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and is a member of NATO through the Kingdom ... Therefore, the Greenlandic government will work to ensure that defense development in and around Greenland occurs in close cooperation with NATO. In dialogue with our allies, including the United States. And in cooperation with Denmark," Nielsen said on social media on Monday. In December 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy for Greenland. The governor later confirmed the US' intention to make the island part of its territory. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen then indicated his extreme outrage at the statements made by the new US special envoy and said he would summon the US ambassador in Copenhagen to demand an explanation. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

