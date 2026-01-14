https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/zelenskys-bloc-leader-probed-in-anti-corruption-raids--report-1123460156.html
Zelensky's Bloc Leader Probed in Anti-Corruption Raids — Report
Zelensky's Bloc Leader Probed in Anti-Corruption Raids — Report
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies conducted searches targeting David Arahamia, head of Zelensky’s parliamentary bloc, over allegations of bribery for votes on legislation, Obozrevatel website reported.
The leader of the Ukrainian party Batkivshchyna, Yulia Tymoshenko, and the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, have been suspected of corruption by the country's anti-corruption authorities, according to the Ukrainian publication Obozrevatel, citing sources."Sources claim that Yulia Tymoshenko was charged in connection with the case of People's Servant MP Yuriy Kisel, who is suspected of receiving illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. Other sources say that the suspicion was handed over to the leader of the Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia," the publication reports.The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) previously reported that they had exposed the head of one of the Rada factions, who offered illegal benefits to other deputies for voting on bills.
Zelensky's Bloc Leader Probed in Anti-Corruption Raids — Report
03:36 GMT 14.01.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 14.01.2026)
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies conducted searches targeting David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky’s parliamentary bloc, over allegations of bribery for votes on legislation, Obozrevatel website reported.
The leader of the Ukrainian party Batkivshchyna, Yulia Tymoshenko, and the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, have been suspected of corruption by the country's anti-corruption authorities, according to the Ukrainian publication Obozrevatel, citing sources.
"Sources claim that Yulia Tymoshenko was charged in connection with the case of People's Servant MP Yuriy Kisel, who is suspected of receiving illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. Other sources say that the suspicion was handed over to the leader of the Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia," the publication reports.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) previously reported that they had exposed the head of one of the Rada factions, who offered illegal benefits to other deputies for voting on bills.