A protest against the United States' "illegal and unacceptable" intentions to seize Greenland is planned in the island's capital of Nuuk on January 17, Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq reported on Thursday, citing the organizers.
According to the news outlet, the scheduled rally aims to demand respect for Greenlandic democracy and the right to self-determination. One organizer stated that the population has contended with external pressures for a long time, fostering a widespread sense of insecurity and fear.On Monday, Greenlandic radio station KNR reported that protests would be held in several Danish cities, including Copenhagen, on Saturday. Citing Greenland’s strategic value for American national security and the defense of the “free world” from powers such as China and Russia, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that the Arctic island should become part of the US. Danish and Greenlandic authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland is now a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It achieved full autonomy in 2009, securing the right to independently determine its domestic affairs.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A protest against what organizers call the United States' "illegal and unacceptable" intentions to seize Greenland will be held in the capital, Nuuk, on January 17, the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq reported Thursday.
According to the news outlet, the scheduled rally aims to demand respect for Greenlandic democracy and the right to self-determination. One organizer stated that the population has contended with external pressures for a long time, fostering a widespread sense of insecurity and fear.
On Monday, Greenlandic radio station KNR reported that protests would be held in several Danish cities, including Copenhagen, on Saturday.
Citing Greenland’s strategic value for American national security and the defense of the “free world” from powers such as China and Russia, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that the Arctic island should become part of the US. Danish and Greenlandic authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland is now a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It achieved full autonomy in 2009, securing the right to independently determine its domestic affairs.
