Europe’s Plans For Greenland’s Defense? Not Quite Two Dogsleds, But Not Far Off

A European coalition of the willing is huddling around Denmark, pledging to help defend Greenland amid US threats to seize the island. But the size of the force the Europeans are assembling for ‘Operation Arctic Endurance’ leaves something to be desired. It’s not much bigger than the “two dogsleds” Trump has joked about.

Denmark has ~150-200 military and civilian personnel in Greenland, a 12-member Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, and seven Arctic-capable patrol vessels, four of which will be scrapped and replaced by 2030 by ships that haven't been built yet. The country plans to spend $13.8B on Arctic rearmament amid “the serious security situation we find ourselves in.”Two planeloads of European troops landed in Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland Wednesday under the cover of night, their tracking transponders turned off, per Bild.And the US?During WWII and the Cold War, the US had over two dozen bases in Greenland, stationing up to 10-15k troops and support personnel on the island at a time. In force projection, troop numbers, and long-term deployment capabilities, Washington's European allies are far outmatched.

