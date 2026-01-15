https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/russias-fsb-says-identified-undeclared-uk-intel-employee-working-in-embassy-in-moscow-1123465142.html
Russia's FSB Says Identified Undeclared UK Intel Employee Working in Embassy in Moscow
Russia's FSB Says Identified Undeclared UK Intel Employee Working in Embassy in Moscow
Sputnik International
The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) said on Thursday that it had identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services who was sent to Russia under the guise of the post of secretary of the department of the UK Embassy in Moscow.
2026-01-15T08:06+0000
2026-01-15T08:06+0000
2026-01-15T08:06+0000
russia
russia
united kingdom (uk)
moscow
russian federal security service (fsb)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in the course of counterintelligence work, identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services, Davies Gareth Samuel, born on 08.08.1980, who was sent to Russia under the guise of second secretary of the administrative and economic department of the UK Embassy in Moscow," the FSB said in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested agencies, decided to revoke the employee's accreditation, the statement said, adding that he is ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-fsb-thwarts-ukraine-plotted-attack-on-chusovsky-railway-bridge-in-perm-territory-1123451687.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's fsb, federal security service of russia, uk embassy in moscow, k intel employee working in embassy
russia's fsb, federal security service of russia, uk embassy in moscow, k intel employee working in embassy
Russia's FSB Says Identified Undeclared UK Intel Employee Working in Embassy in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) said on Thursday that it had identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services who was sent to Russia under the guise of the post of secretary of the department of the UK Embassy in Moscow.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in the course of counterintelligence work, identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services, Davies Gareth Samuel, born on 08.08.1980, who was sent to Russia under the guise of second secretary of the administrative and economic department of the UK Embassy in Moscow," the FSB
said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested agencies, decided to revoke the employee's accreditation, the statement said, adding that he is ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.