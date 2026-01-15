Russia's FSB Says Identified Undeclared UK Intel Employee Working in Embassy in Moscow

International
The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) said on Thursday that it had identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services who was sent to Russia under the guise of the post of secretary of the department of the UK Embassy in Moscow.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in the course of counterintelligence work, identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services, Davies Gareth Samuel, born on 08.08.1980, who was sent to Russia under the guise of second secretary of the administrative and economic department of the UK Embassy in Moscow," the FSB said in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested agencies, decided to revoke the employee's accreditation, the statement said, adding that he is ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.
08:06 GMT 15.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) said on Thursday that it had identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services who was sent to Russia under the guise of the post of secretary of the department of the UK Embassy in Moscow.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in the course of counterintelligence work, identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services, Davies Gareth Samuel, born on 08.08.1980, who was sent to Russia under the guise of second secretary of the administrative and economic department of the UK Embassy in Moscow," the FSB said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested agencies, decided to revoke the employee's accreditation, the statement said, adding that he is ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.
