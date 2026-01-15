West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow

International
LIVE: Putin Delivers Speech at Meeting With New Foreign Ambassadors
13:08 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 15.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West does not want an end to the conflict in Ukraine, nor does it seek peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The uninterrupted operation of Poland's Rzeszów airport, a key conduit from where military aid has steadily flowed to Ukraine's armed forces since 2022, is proof that the West never wanted peace and does not want the war to end," Zakharova told a briefing.
The relentless supply of military and financial aid from European countries and NATO to the Kiev regime speaks volumes about their true intentions, even more so than the hypocritical lip service they offer about their desire for peace, the spokeswoman stressed.
