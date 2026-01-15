https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/west-does-not-want-peace-end-to-conflict-in-ukraine---moscow-1123467204.html
West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow
West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow
Sputnik International
The West does not want an end to the conflict in Ukraine and peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-01-15T13:08+0000
2026-01-15T13:08+0000
2026-01-15T13:26+0000
world
peace
peace negotiations
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
peace plan
ukraine
maria zakharova
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"The uninterrupted operation of Poland's Rzeszów airport, a key conduit from where military aid has steadily flowed to Ukraine's armed forces since 2022, is proof that the West never wanted peace and does not want the war to end," Zakharova told a briefing. The relentless supply of military and financial aid from European countries and NATO to the Kiev regime speaks volumes about their true intentions, even more so than the hypocritical lip service they offer about their desire for peace, the spokeswoman stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/peace-priority-legal-guarantees-needed-to-solve-ukraine-conflicts-root-causes--lavrov-to-sputnik-1123385141.html
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
west does not want peace, end to conflict in ukraine, russian foreign ministry, conflict in ukraine
west does not want peace, end to conflict in ukraine, russian foreign ministry, conflict in ukraine
West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow
13:08 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 15.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West does not want an end to the conflict in Ukraine, nor does it seek peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The uninterrupted operation of Poland's Rzeszów airport, a key conduit from where military aid has steadily flowed to Ukraine's armed forces since 2022, is proof that the West never wanted peace and does not want the war to end," Zakharova told a briefing.
The relentless supply of military and financial aid from European countries and NATO to the Kiev regime speaks volumes about their true intentions, even more so than the hypocritical lip service they offer about their desire for peace
, the spokeswoman stressed.
30 December 2025, 00:05 GMT