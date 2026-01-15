https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/west-does-not-want-peace-end-to-conflict-in-ukraine---moscow-1123467204.html

West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow

West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow

Sputnik International

The West does not want an end to the conflict in Ukraine and peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-01-15T13:08+0000

2026-01-15T13:08+0000

2026-01-15T13:26+0000

world

peace

peace negotiations

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

peace plan

ukraine

maria zakharova

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg

"The uninterrupted operation of Poland's Rzeszów airport, a key conduit from where military aid has steadily flowed to Ukraine's armed forces since 2022, is proof that the West never wanted peace and does not want the war to end," Zakharova told a briefing. The relentless supply of military and financial aid from European countries and NATO to the Kiev regime speaks volumes about their true intentions, even more so than the hypocritical lip service they offer about their desire for peace, the spokeswoman stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/peace-priority-legal-guarantees-needed-to-solve-ukraine-conflicts-root-causes--lavrov-to-sputnik-1123385141.html

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west does not want peace, end to conflict in ukraine, russian foreign ministry, conflict in ukraine