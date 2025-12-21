https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/peace-plan-provisions-proposed-by-europe-ukraine-hinder-progress---kremlin-aide-1123339544.html

Peace Plan Provisions Proposed by Europe, Ukraine Hinder Progress - Kremlin Aide

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said he is confident that provisions that Europeans and Ukrainians are trying to introduce into the draft peace plan will not bring about long-term stability.

"I am more than confident that the provisions that Europeans and Ukrainians have introduced and are trying to implement clearly violate the documents and undermine the chances of achieving a lasting peace," Ushakov told reporters.Ushakov said he had not seen amendments to the US peace plan introduced following the recent consultations held by the Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians in Berlin.A possible trilateral meeting between representatives of the United States, Russia and Ukraine is not being worked on, Ushakov said.Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, will report on the results of negotiations with the United States upon his return to Moscow, Yuri Ushakov added."Dmitriev is currently in Miami, where he is meeting with a number of colleagues. He will return to Moscow and report back, and we will talk with him," Ushakov told reporters.Asked whether Dmitriev could talk to Ukrainian negotiators while in Florida, Ushakov said he did not know whether they were in Miami. Dmitriev is expected to meet with US negotiators.

