All Districts of Kupyansk Under Control of Russian Forces - Defense Ministry
Russia's Zapad battlegroup maintain control over all districts of Kupyansk, having successfully repelled Ukrainian attempts to break through in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, citing the battlegroup's commander, Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev.
"The districts [of Kupyansk] are under our control, but we assess that the enemy has not abandoned its plans. Its offensive operation, for example, which it conducted in December-November, was unsuccessful," Kuzovlev reported to Belousov.In December, the Zapad group took control of six settlements and more than 155 square kilometers of territory, the commander said, adding that in 10 settlements, military operations are currently underway to liberate them.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup maintain control over all districts of Kupyansk, having successfully repelled Ukrainian attempts to break through in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, citing the battlegroup's commander, Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev.
"The districts [of Kupyansk] are under our control, but we assess that the enemy has not abandoned its plans. Its offensive operation, for example, which it conducted in December-November, was unsuccessful," Kuzovlev reported to Belousov.
In December, the Zapad group took control of six settlements and more than 155 square kilometers of territory, the commander said, adding that in 10 settlements, military operations are currently underway to liberate them.
"The commander of the Zapad group, Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev, reported to the Minister of Defense [Andrei Belousov] that the troops continue to conduct active offensive operations in all four directions with a combined front of more than 320 kilometers," the ministry added.