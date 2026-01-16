https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/all-districts-of-kupyansk-under-control-of-russian-forces---defense-ministry-1123472184.html

All Districts of Kupyansk Under Control of Russian Forces - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia's Zapad battlegroup maintain control over all districts of Kupyansk, having successfully repelled Ukrainian attempts to break through in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, citing the battlegroup's commander, Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev.

"The districts [of Kupyansk] are under our control, but we assess that the enemy has not abandoned its plans. Its offensive operation, for example, which it conducted in December-November, was unsuccessful," Kuzovlev reported to Belousov.In December, the Zapad group took control of six settlements and more than 155 square kilometers of territory, the commander said, adding that in 10 settlements, military operations are currently underway to liberate them.

