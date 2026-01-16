International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,835 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Ukraine Loses Over 2,835 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 2,835 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-01-16T09:48+0000
2026-01-16T09:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
"During the week, the enemy lost over 2,835 military personnel, three tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 60 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in this area," the ministry said in a statement.
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup

Ukraine Loses Over 2,835 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

09:48 GMT 16.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 2,835 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, the enemy lost over 2,835 military personnel, three tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 60 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in this area," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost over 1,665 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup, over 1,345 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup, over 1,340 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup, and over 1,140 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup over the past week
Russian armed forces have carried out one massive and six group strikes against targets associated with the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week
