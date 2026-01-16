https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/ukraine-loses-over-2835-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-central-battlegroup--1123471049.html

Ukraine Loses Over 2,835 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

Ukraine Loses Over 2,835 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

Sputnik International

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 2,835 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-01-16T09:48+0000

2026-01-16T09:48+0000

2026-01-16T09:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg

"During the week, the enemy lost over 2,835 military personnel, three tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 60 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in this area," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/ukraine-conducts-over-80-artillery-strikes-on-kursk-region-over-past-day--1123470517.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup