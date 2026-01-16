https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/ukraine-loses-over-2835-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-central-battlegroup--1123471049.html
09:48 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 16.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 2,835 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, the enemy lost over 2,835 military personnel, three tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 60 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in this area," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost over 1,665 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup
, over 1,345 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup
, over 1,340 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup
, and over 1,140 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup
over the past week
Russian armed forces have carried out one massive and six group strikes against targets associated with the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week